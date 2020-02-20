TRP Report: Kundali Bhagya, Naagin 4, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai continue to rule the charts

The top five shows on television remains constant. Kundali Bhagya, followed by Naagin 4 and YRKKH reign supreme.

The Television Rating Point (TRP) for the last week is out and the top 5 almost remains the same. While Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar’s Kundali Bhagya continues to remain on top, Naagin has taken the second spot. The fourth instalment of the season stars Nia Sharma in the lead role and has garnered good response. Nia was earlier pegged to be playing a normal human being but after a twist, it was revealed that she is actually the shape shifting serpent.

Well, following shortly is Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan’s Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai which will yet again see Naira and Kartik’s separation. The show is highlighting a core issue of molestation currently and has managed to keep the audience hooked. Next up at the fourth spot is Kumkum Bhagya. The show stars Sriti Jha, Shabbir Ahluwalia in the lead roles and is on the top for the longest time. On the fifth position is Chhoti Sardarni. The show came up in a surprise move and has been keeping the audience intrigued ever since.

