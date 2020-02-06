TRP Report: Kundali Bhagya on number one spot again as Naagin 4 follows; Bigg Boss 13 retains 5th position

The TRP report of Week 4 (2020) has been finally released by BARC. And we're here to tell which popular Indian TV show made it to the top 10. Check out the full list right here.

TRP Thursdays are back. BARC is finally out with the TRP list of the fourth week of 2020, and we're here to tell you which show managed to keep the audiences hooked in the entire week and which show failed to impress. Well, this time again, there have been no major changes in the positions. However, there's one show that has taken a long jump, which will surely leave you surprised. So without wasting further time, let's take a look on which shows have created magic as per the BARC India Ratings: Week 4 (2020).

Just like last week, the top spot is taken by Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar starrer Kundali Bhagya. Yes, Preeta and Karan's Kundali Bhagya has again positioned itself on the number 1 spot with 8124 impressions. It is followed Ekta Kapoor's supernatural drama Naagin 4, which takes the second spot with 8015 impressions. Well, the Nia Sharma starrer was on the same place last week also. Much to everyone's surprise, the third position is taken by Choti Sarrdaarni. Avinash Rekhi and Nimrit Kaur starrer Choti Sarrdaarni has surprisingly jumped to spot three with 7648 impressions.

Coming to the fourth spot, it is again going to leave you astonished as it is taken by comedy drama Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma with 7053 impressions. 's controversial show has maintained its position on spot five with 6931 impressions. Following it on the sixth position is Abhi and Pragya's love story Kumkum Bhagya with 6752 impressions. On position seven we have comedy series The Kapil Sharma with 6641 impressions. The eight position is occupied by Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai with 6278 impressions. Yes, Kartik and Naira's love drama has sadly again slipped down.

On the ninth position is Neha Kakkar's music reality show Indian Idol 11 with 6081 impressions. And the last spot, i.e. position ten, is taken by Kamya Punjabi's show Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki with 5923 impressions. Are you happy with this week's TRP numbers? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :BARC

