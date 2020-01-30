TRP Report: Kundali Bhagya retains number one spot; Bigg Boss 13 slips down to the 5th place

BARC TRP report of Week 3 (2020) is out. Read on to know which popular Indian TV shows made it to the top 10 list. Read on to know more.

It is Thursday and BARC TRP list of the second week of the new year 2020 is out. Well, there are no major shuffles, however, there is a new entry of a series in the top 10 list. Read on to know which series we are talking about. The top spot has been maintained by Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar starrer Kundali Bhagya. The series' numero uno position was taken by Naagin 4 in week 1, however, the show bounced back last week and this week too the series is at the same place with 8039 impressions. Coming spot number 2, the same is grabbed by Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Avinesh Rekhi starrer Choti Sarrdaarni with 7316 impressions. It seems that the show's gripping track of Meher and Param's transplant surgery kept the audience hooked to screens.

The third and fourth places have been grabbed by Naagin 4 and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai with 7184 and 6985 impressions respectively. Bigg Boss season 13 has slipped two spots and is now in fifth place with 6949 impressions. Kumkum Bhagya which was at 5th spot has come down to 6th place this week and received 6923 impressions.

The 7th and 8th places are taken by Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki with 6706 and 6365 impressions. Kamya Panjabi and Rubina Dilaik starrer has made a surprise entry in the list this week.

Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka and The Kapil Sharma Show are at 9th and 10 positions with 6107 and 6102 impressions. Interestingly, their positions were exactly opposite last week. What are your views on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

