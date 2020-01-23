TRP Report: Kundali Bhagya snatches number 1 position from Naagin 4, Bigg Boss 13 takes 3rd spot

BARC is out with the TRP report of Week 2 (2020) and we're here to tell which popular Indian TV show made it to the top 10. Check out the entire list here.

It is Thursday and it is time for to know which TV serial hit the right chord with the audiences this week and which show failed to impress. Yes, BARC is at its task again and it has finally released the TRP report of the second week of 2020, i.e. BARC India Ratings of Week 1 (2020) are out. Well, this week has seen a major shuffle in the positions as the most controversial show on TV right now, has finally entered the top 5. Yes, we're talking about Bigg Boss. Not only BB many other shows have left us surprised. So without wasting further time, let's take a look on which shows have created magic this week.

While last week Nia Sharma's Naagin 4 topped the chart with the highest points, this week, Kundali Bhagya has again snatched it's position. Yes, Preeta and Karan's Kundali Bhagya has again positioned itself on the number 1 spot with 8272 impressions. But, Nia Sharma fans, don't get disappointed, as the Ekta Kapoor supernatural drama is not far. Naagin 4 has taken the 2nd spot with 7718 impressions. However, what will leave you utterly surprised and shocked is the 3rd spot. Well, it is taken by none other than 's show Bigg Boss 13. Yes, BB 13 has taken a major jump from position 7 to 3 with 7317 impressions. Looks like the SidNaaz drama is working well for the makers.

ALSO READ: Online TRP Report: Bigg Boss 13 makes it to the top, Beyhadh 2 and Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke follow

Much to everyone's surprise, the fourth spot is taken by Kartik an Naira's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai with 7053 impressions. Yes, from spot 10 to spot 4 is massive sign of success, seems like Kaira's magic has finally worked. On the fifth spot we have yet another love drama, Kumkum Bhagya. Abhi and Pragya have managed to woo the audience and take spot 5 with 7025 impressions. Following it on the sixth position is Neha Kakkar's music reality show Indian Idol 11 with 6570 impressions. On position seven we have comedy drama Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma with 6528 impression. The eight position is occupied by Choti Sardarrni with 6440 impressions, leaving fans upset. The Kapil Sharma show which couldn't enter top 10 last week, has bounced back now. TKSS is placed at ninth spot with 6040 impressions. The 10th spot is taken by Yeh Jaadu Hain Jinn Ka with 5749 impressions, showing a major decline.

Well, we must say this week's ratings have come as a surprise package. Are you happy with this week's TRP numbers? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :BARC

Read More