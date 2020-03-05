TRP Report: Kundali Bhagya tops the chart; Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 and Indian Idol 11 Grand Finale follow

The TRP report of Week 8 (2020) has been finally released by BARC. And we're here to reveal which popular Indian Television serial show made it to the top 10. Check the full list here.

TRP Thursday is here and we're back with the report cards of your favourite TV shows. Yes, it's that time of the week where we find out which popular TV show ruled your hearts and kept you glued to the screens. This time again, the numbers will leave you completely startled as there are many unexpected shuffles in the top 10 list. Well, this has been a natural course now, as no two week's ratings have been alike. All this only keeps us guessing what new is in store for us.

The TRP report of Week 8 (2020) has been finally released by BARC and it looks very different from the past. Some shows have taken a massive upward jump, others have sunk to unanticipated lows, and others have just managed to stay in there. Well, this is just how things work, when the number game is concerned. So without any further ado, let's take a quick look at which shows made us go 'Yay and Nay! with their new results.

Check out the TRP list right here:

10. Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

Not a major shuffle, but a slight drop. Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma starrer slipped a position and got placed on position 10 this week with 2.7 points. It seems like Abir and Mishti aka #MishBir's magic is just trying to stick around.

9. Dance Plus 5

The dancing reality show never managed to secure a position in the Top 10 during its journey. But, its blockbuster finale did the good work. Dance Plus 5 Grand Finale grabbed eyeballs with 2.7 points and the 9th spot.

8. Choti Sardarrni

The eight-position is occupied by Choti Sardarrni with 2.8 points. The Avinash Rekhi and Nimrit Kaur starrer has again handled to keep well but needs a push to win hearts.

7. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Just a small win. Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai have got placed on position seven with 2.9 points. Well, Kartik and Naira aka Kaira fans might not be very pleased though!

6. Naagin 4

Well, looks like Nia Sharma's Naagin 4 has been going through a tough time. The show is slipping down on the TRP ladder week after week. After a good start, Ekta Kapoor's supernatural drama has now occupied the sixth spot with 2.10 points. We're wondering how #BirnDev fans will react to this.

5. Kumkum Bhagya

Zee TV's romantic drama, Kumkum Bhagya, starring Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha is on spot 5 with 3.1 points. Abhi and Pragya's love story has also sadly taken a downward turn this week.

4. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma

Comedy-drama Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma has regained its fourth position, just like last week. The show has got this place with 3.1 points.

3. Indian Idol 11

Surprisingly, Indian Idol 11 has taken the third spot this week, all thanks to its happening Grand Finale. The show is judged by Vishal Dadlani, Neha Kakkar, and Himesh Reshammiya garnered 3.6 points.

2. Khatron Ke Khiladi 10

A new entry on the list is Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 with 3.8 points. The Rohit Shetty hosted show is keeping viewers at the edge of their seats with all the daredevil stunts and fun banter.

1. Kundali Bhagya

Ekta Kapoor's popular drama, Kundali Bhagya has taken the number one spot again with 3.9 points. Well, Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar's show is back to reign the TRP charts again and break records.

This week's TRP ratings have surely come out as a surprise package, we must mention. Are you happy with the numbers? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :BARC

Read More