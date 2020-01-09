TRP Report: Naagin 4 slips to 3rd position, Kundali Bhagya tops the chart; Bigg Boss 13 not in first five

BARC is out with the TRP ratings of Week 53 and here's which popular Indian TV show made it to the top 10 list. Take a look.

It is finally Thursday and BARC has done it'd duty of providing us with the TRP ratings of this week. Yes, the Week 53 TRP report is out, and it is finally time to know which popular show fared well in this competitive space. We're here with the numbers, which will help you know your favourite serial could keep up to your expectations or not. To start with, this week Naagin 4 fans are going to be left a little disappointed as the show has slipped further.

Just like last week, Kundali Bhagya takes the first spot with 8148 impressions. Well, looks like Preeta and Karan are showering them with lots of love as the Zee TV drama has managed to be sit on the throne for the third time consequently. On the second spot we have Star Screen Awards 2020, with 7804 impressions. Well, if you're upset that the awards took away Naagin 4's position, don't worry Ekta Kapoor's supernatural drama is still in the game on spot three with 7804 impressions. Following Nia Sharma's show, we have Yeh Jaadu Hain Jinn Ka with 6976 impressions. The fifth position is occupied by Choti Sardarrni with 6722 impressions.

ALSO READ: Online TRP Report: Bigg Boss 13 tops again, Choti Sarrdaarni and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai follow

Coming to the sixth spot, it is taken by comedy drama Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma with 6635 impressions. On the seventh spot we have Kumkum Bhagya with 6631 impressions. Yes, Abhi and Pragya's show has slipped down two levels and may leave fans extremely disappointed.

Bigg Boss 13 has week managed to maintain its spot on the eight position with 6479 impressions. The Kapil Shamra Show has also again positioned itself at the ninth spot with 6218 impressions. While the 10th spot is going to leave Kiara fans disheartened as the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has come down to 10, with 6155 impressions. Are you happy with this week's TRP numbers? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :BARC

Read More