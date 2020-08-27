0
TRP Report: Naagin 5 slips down to number 5; Kundali Bhagya, Anupamaa and TMKOC continue to take the lead

BARC is out with the TRP ratings of Week 33 (2020) and here's which popular Indian TV show made it to the top. Read on.
6894 reads Mumbai Updated: August 27, 2020 02:56 pm
It is Thursday and BARC has done its duty getting us the much-awaited TRP ratings of the week gone by. The Week 33 (2020) TRP report is out, and it is time to know which popular show fared well in this competitive space. The numbers have come in, and we are here to let you know if your favorite show has lived up to your expectations or not. To start with, Naagin 5 fans are going to be left a little disappointed, as after a stupendous start, the supernatural drama has slipped on the TRP list. 

The TRP report does not have many changes, but a show that managed to be in the Top 5 last week, has been thrown out this week. Kundali Bhagya has again taken the numero-uno position and is sitting at the throne (the first spot) with 8128 impressions. Well, it looks like Preeta and Karan are receiving a lot of love for PreeRan fans. Following them on the second spot is Roopali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey starrer Anupamaa. Yes, the new show has kept fans hooked, and captured the second position yet again consecutively with 7291 impressions. 

On position three we have Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah with 6293 impressions, and it looks like the problems in Jethalal's life are keeping fans hooked. Next, we have the much-loved dancing reality show India's Best Dancer on spot four with 5843 impressions. The fifth and the last spot is taken by Naagin 5. While the supernatural thriller was on position three last week, it has slipped two spots on number 5 with 5758 impressions. 

Unlike last week, The Kapil Sharma Show failed to be in the top 5 this week. Yes, the comedy show does not have a place in the top 5 TRP list this week. Meanwhile, other shows like Kumkum Bhagya, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Yeh Hai Chahatein, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, and Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke are also fairing well. 

A new show titled Shaadi Mubarak launched this week, it would be interesting to see if it manages to be there in the top five upcoming TRP list. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below. 

