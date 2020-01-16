TRP Report: Nia Sharma's Naagin 4 tops the chart, Kundali Bhagya follows; Bigg Boss 13 takes the 7th spot

BARC is finally out with the TRP ratings of Week 1 (2020) and here's which popular Indian TV show made it to the top 10 list. Check it out.

TRP Thursdays are here and well, we're here with BARC's ratings of your beloved Indian soap operas. Yes, the TRP report of the first week of the New Year is out, i.e. BARC India Ratings of Week 1 (2020) are out. The numbers are crystal clear and it helps us know which shows have fare well and which left us disappointed again. Well, the ratings have been quite similar like the gone week and the top stars remain almost the same, with a little shuffling. So without further ado, let's get to know what magic our favourite shows have created this week.

This week, Nia Sharma's Naagin 4 has beated Kundali Bhagya in taking the top spot. Yes, Ekta Kapoor's supernatural show Naagin Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel has topped the chart with 8410 impressions. But, Preeta and Karan are not far away as Zee TV popular drama has taken the second position with 8353 impressions. To everyone's surprise, The Kapil Sharma show as bounced back with a bang from position 9 to 3. Yes, the comedy reality show has gained the 3rd spot with 7951 impressions. Following it is yet another reality show leaving us surprised again, Indian Idol 11. The Neha Kakkar show has positioned itself on spot 4 with 6949 impressions. Abhi and Pragya starrer Kumkum Bhagya has also fared well and reached the fifth spot with 6794 impressions.

Coming to the sixth spot, it is taken by Yeh Jaadu Hain Jinn Ka with 6707 impressions. On the seventh spot we have Bigg Boss 13 with 6640 impressions. Yes, hosted controversial reality show has jumped a spot ahead as compared to last week. Comedy drama Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma has slipped down to spot 8 with 6611 impressions. The ninth position is occupied by Choti Sardarrni with 6597 impressions, leaving fans upset. While the 10th spot is going to leave Kiara fans disheartened again, as the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is on spot 10, with 6570 impressions. Are you happy with this week's TRP numbers? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :BARC

