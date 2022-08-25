TRP Report: Ratings of Rupali Ganguly's show Anupamaa drop; Shraddha Arya's Kundali Bhagya enters top 5

The TRP report for week 33 is out, giving us a glimpse of the audiences' favorutie show. The TRP report offers an insight into the shows that are being liked by the audience, and ones that did not meet their expectations for the week. Many shows have been released in the past few weeks amongst which, only some managed to win the hearts of the audiences with their content. Having said that, the one show which is unshakeable and has maintained the top spot on the TRP chart for a long time is Anupamaa.

Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, and Sudhanshu Pandey starrer show has maintained its top spot but the rating have dropped. Anupamaa makers had introduced a big twist in the story where Anuj and Vanraj met with an accident. Post this, Anuj went into coma and his family Ankuj and Barkha, were shown going against Anupamaa. Seems like the pause in MaAn's love story was not liked much by the audiences due to which the ratings have suffered. The rating of the show in the last TRP report was 3.0, and this week the show has received 2.9 ratings.

The show which stands strong again on the second spot is Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt, and Aishwarya Sharma starrer 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin'. The leap in the show seems to have been holding the attention of the viewers and fans are liking the new twist in the story. This daily soap has bagged 2.3 ratings. Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi-starrer Yeh Hai Chahatein has very well managed to rise from the fourth spot and has ranked on the third spot in the TRP chart. The show has received 2.2 ratings.

The fourth spot on the TRP list has been taken by Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan's Imlie with 2.1 ratings. The fifth spot is occupied by Harshad Chopda-Pranali Rathod starrer longest running show 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'. After disappearing from the TRP list last week, Kundali Bhagya is back in the race this time. The show stars Shraddha Arya and Shakti Arora in the lead. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kundali Bhagya, both have received 2.0 ratings.

