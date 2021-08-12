TRP REPORT: Reality shows Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 & Indian Idol 12 enter top 5; Anupamaa retains top position

The TRP report for the week has come out and it will help in determining which shows are being liked and appreciated by the audience. In the given week, we can see a major change in the top five shows list. In the previous week, the top 5 were dominated by daily soaps, but this week, reality shows gained numerous spots on the list. The top daily soaps have also retained their charm with engaging plots. The show at number one position is consistently held by the show Anupamaa. The actors like Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Muskan Bamne, and others are doing excellent acting in the show.

The second spot has been taken by the show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and it has maintained its position with an engaging story and entertaining twists in the show. The lead roles in the show are played by actors Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh, and Aishwarya Sharma. There has been a tie for the third spot as the show Imlie and singing reality show Indian Idol 12 share the same space. The show Indian Idol is heading for its finale this week on 15th August. There are six finalists for this season and it is said that the finale will be one of a kind.