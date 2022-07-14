TRP Report: Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 enters in top 5; Anupamaa maintains its first position

The TRP report for week 27 is out and has several additions of the most-watched shows liked by the audiences. The TRP reports offer an insight into the shows that are being liked by the audience, and ones that did not meet their expectations for the week. Speaking of which, Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer Anupamaa has yet again managed to swoon the hearts of the audiences this week. The show has maintained its first spot with a rating of 3.0.

In the last TRP report, the ratings of Anupamaa were 2.8 but the current plot revolving around Anupamaa and Anuj adopting a child, Kinjal's pregnancy, and Pakhi's love story seems to have grabbed the attention of the audience again. The second spot on the TRP list has been taken by Rohit Shetty's popular reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. The show premiered on 2nd July 2022 and has already made an entry in the Top 5 on the TRP list with a rating of 2.5. The gruesome stunts and the entertaining element of the show has been liked by the audience. To note, it is the only reality show which is presently ranking in the Top 5.

The show which ranked in the third spot on the TRP list is Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi-starrer Yeh Hai Chahatein with a rating of 2.2. The bitter-sweet romance between Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi is liked by the audience. It is the spin-off of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

The fourth spot on the TRP list has been occupied by four popular shows with a rating of 2.1. The shows include Harshad Chopda-Pranali Rathod's 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', Rohit Suchanti-Aishwarya Khare's 'Bhagya Lakshmi', Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt, and Aishwarya Sharma starrer 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' and Fahmaan Khan-Sumbul Touqeer Khan starrer 'Imlie'. The fifth spot has been occupied by Shraddha Arya, Manit Joura, and Shakti Arora starrer Kundali Bhagya and ranks on the number 5 position with a TRP rating of 2.0.

