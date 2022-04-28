TRP Report: Rupali Ganguli’s Anupamaa maintains number one position; Imlie moves to fifth spot

The TRP report for the 16th week has arrived and it will offer an insight into the shows which have been liked by the audience in the last week. The TRP report is released every week on Thursday, which comprises the list of the top 5 shows of the week. Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna’s wedding preparation plot in Anupamaa is getting a lot of interest from the audience. Fans of the show are excited about the grand wedding. The TVR ratings for the week are 2.9.

The popular daily soap Ghum Hai Kiskikey Pyaar Meiin, featuring Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma and Aisha Singh has maintained its position for the last year. The love story of Virat and Sai is finally taking shape and the audience is very fond of their pairing. The TVR ratings for the show are 2.3. The show at the third spot is Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, featuring Harshad Chopra, and Pranali Rathod in lead roles. The present plot of the show is featuring the engagement and pre-wedding functions of the lead couple Abhimanyu and Akshara.

The fourth spot is taken by the show Yeh Hai Chahatein, featuring Abrar Qazi and Sargun Kaur Luthra. The present thriller and suspense plot has kept the audience on the edge of their seats. The show has a rating of 2.1. The combination of Abrar Qazi and Sargun Kaur Luthra is getting a lot of love from the audience. The fifth spot on the list has been taken by the popular show Imlie, featuring Sumbul Tauqeer and Fahmaan Khan. With the exit of Gashmere Mahajani, there was a dip in ratings but the show has managed to maintain its position in the top 5 with its intriguing plot.

