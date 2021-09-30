TRP Report: Rupali Ganguly’s Anupamaa becomes number one; Udaariyaan reaches top 5

The TRP report of the shows are released every week where it is disclosed that which show is being liked by the people and how the shows performed for the week. This week, Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna starrer Anupamaa has got some amazing numbers and became number one. Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Gaurav Khanna and Madalsa Sharma starrer Anupamaa has got record-breaking numbers. Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj Kapadia's entry in Anupamaa's life has brought a major twist in the show.

Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma's Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is at the second place. Sayi and Virat's growing misunderstanding has gained a lot of attention. In Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin too, Samrat's entry has brought a new twist in the show.

Actors Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s produced show Udaariyaan has reached top five but this time the TRPs have seen a massive growth. It has risen from the fifth place to the third place. Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Gashmeer Mahajani's Imlie's ratings have dropped down from the last week. The Imlie, Aditya and Malini's love triangle is not working for the show it seems. This week, the show has got 2.6 million impressions.