TRP Report: Rupali Ganguly’s Anupamaa maintains streak, stays at top; Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 gets third spot

The BARC TRP report for week 30 is finally out. The report offers an insight into the shows which were watched the most and the ones that failed to make their mark. While Anupamaa had maintained its loyal audience with intriguing twists and turns in the show, the new show Banni Chow Home Delivery is also getting lots of views with its refreshing plot. As per this week’s TRP results for the top 5 shows, Anupamaa has bagged the number one spot with TRP of 2.9, which is a bit lower than last week’s rating of 3.0. Rupali Ganguly-Gaurav Khanna starrer show is up for a massive twist in the plot as Anuj slips into a coma.

The second place is taken by the show Yeh Hai Chahatein. It stars Abrar Qazi and Sargun Kaur Luthra in lead roles. The romantic chemistry between the actor is quite loved by the audience. It's rating for the week is 2.3 TRP. The thrilling and adventurous reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty has taken the third spot. This week the show has received 2.2 TRP. The interesting and dangerous stunts performed by the contestants are getting lots of appreciation from the audience.

On the fourth spot, we have Star Plus’ popular show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin starring Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh. The recent twist and turn in the plot have kept the fans glued to the show. It has received 2.1 TRP this week. The fifth place is taken by a new show, Banny Chow Home Delivery, which features Ulka Gupta and Pravisht Mishra. It has received 2.0 TRP. The show has an interesting plot and the excellent acting by the leads made it quite popular in a very short span of time.

