TRP Report: Rupali Ganguly’s Anupamaa at No. 1 again; DID Lil Masters 5 enters the list

The TRP report for the 11th week has been declared and some interesting names have become part of the top 5 list. Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna’s show Anupamaa has maintained its streak by consistently being the number one show for the past numerous weeks. For the past few weeks, the daily soaps dominated the list but this week, a reality show has entered the race. Anupamaa enjoys a massive fan following. This week too, Anupamaa is on the top of the TRP list. The audience is liking the present plot of Anupama and Anuj Kapadia’s marriage plans and suspense regarding it.

The second in the list is Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. The show stars Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma in the lead. The show has been maintaining the second spot for around one year now. The third spot is taken by the show Yeh Hai Chahatein. The show has retained its position from the last week. The show stars Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi in the lead. It revolves around Dr. Preesha and rockstar Rudraksha, who came across each other and fell in love. The present plot involving their daughter is getting the attention of the audience. Imlie has also maintained its third spot. The show has jumped a spot upwards on the TRP list this week. Even though fans were a little skeptical if Manasvi Vashist will be able to win hearts after Gashmeer Mahajani’s exit from the show, but the show is doing well on TRP charts.

The fourth position is taken by the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The present plot of Akshara and Abhimanyu’s wedding has helped the makers in retaining the audience. It has raised excitement among couple’s fans. However, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai dropped from third to fourth position on the TRP list this week. The show stars Harshad Chopra and Pranali Rathod in the lead. The fifth spot is taken by DID Lil Masters. The dance reality show DID Lil Masters 5 recently premiered and has managed to enter the list of top five shows. In the show, children dance their hearts out to win the prized title. The show is being judged by Remo D’Souza, Mouni Roy and Sonali Bendre.



