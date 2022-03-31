TRP Report: Rupali Ganguly’s Anupamaa on top again; Imlie slips down to fourth spot

The TRP report has been declared for the week, which determines the show which was liked by the audience and the ones not liked. The TRP rating shows the number of views the show received in the past week. For the past few weeks, Anupamaa has kept a stronghold on the number one position, and for this week also, the show has maintained its number one position. The show features Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Gaurav Khanna, Madalsa Sharma, and others. The recent plot of Anupama accepting Anuj’s proposal for marriage has retained the interest of the audience. Compared to 3.5, it has registered a TRP of 3.4 this week.

There is a tie for the second position between the popular shows Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Yeh Hai Chahatein. Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi's daily soap Yeh Hai Chahatein is steadily rising on the TRP charts. This week it has been placed in the second slot alongside Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt, and Aishwarya Sharma's starrer TV show. Both the shows have got TRP of 2.6.

The third spot is taken by the popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The show features Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod, and Karishma Sawant in lead roles. The recent plot of Abhimanyu and Akshara’s engagement grabbed the attention of their loyal audience. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has got a TRP of 2.4. The fourth slot is taken by Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer's show Imlie. The audience is liking the chemistry between Imlie and Aryan. Fans are looking forward to the day Imlie will understand the reason behind Aryan's decision to get married. The fifth spot is taken by the long-running show Kumkum Bhagya. The story of Mugdha Chaphekar and Krishna Kaul is getting the love of the fans. There is a rise in the ratings of the show from 1.7 last week to 2.0 this week.

