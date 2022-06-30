TRP Report: Rupali Ganguly’s show Anupamaa tops the list; Tejasswi Prakash’s Naagin 6 regains entry in first 5

The TRP report for week 25 has been announced, and to the amazement of the audience, a large number have entered the top 5 list. Several popular and highly loved shows have entered the list. Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna’s show Anupamaa have retained its number one position over the past two years. This past week in the show, we saw Kinjal meeting with an accident. Currently, the focus is on Kinjal's baby shower alongside the family drama. This week the TRP is Anupamaa 3.1.

The second place is taken by the popular shows Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Yeh Hai Chahatein. Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai climbed a spot. Abrar Qazi and Sargun Kaur Luthra's Yeh Hai Chahatein is also getting lots of love from the audience for its interesting twists and turns. The third spot is taken by the new show Banni Chow Home Delivery, starring Ulka Gupta. It is tied by the Sumbul Touqeer and Fahmaan Khan’s show, Imlie. It has got a TRP of 2.1.

Interestingly, this week on number 4, there are four shows. Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma's Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Ravivaar With Star Parivaar, Shraddha Arya-Manit Joura-Shakti Arora's Kundali Bhagya and Krishna Kaul-Mugdha Chaphekar-Tina Philip's Kumkum Bhagya, have all tied at the TRP of 2.0. There has been a surprise entry of Tejasswi Prakash’s Naagin 6 in the list at the number 5 position. Fans of the show are intrigued by the new look of Pratha in the show as she seeks revenge on those who wronged her. It got a TRP of 1.9.

