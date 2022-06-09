TRP Report: Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa bags top spot; New show Banni Chow Home Delivery on 2nd spot

The TRP report for week 22 has been revealed for all. The TRP reports offer an insight into the shows that are being liked by the audience and ones which could not meet their expectations for the week. Talking about the top five shows list, there have been massive changes in the list with the entry of a new show, Banni Chow Home Delivery. Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna’s show, Anupamaa had maintained its grip on the number one position with ratings of 2.8. Anu and Anuj Kapadia's wedding and their life post marriage keep fans hooked to the TV screens. People are liking the romantic chemistry of MaAn.

There is a surprise entry at the second spot, which is taken by Banni Chow Home Delivery starring Ulka Gupta. Beating giants like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and more, the show has scored the second position with 2.3 ratings. Trailing the show is Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod's show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai at the third position. The audience is liking the chemistry between Abhimanyu and Akshara after marriage. Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh’s show is at a tie with YRKKH for the week with TRP ratings of 2.1.

Shraddha Arya, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Anjum Fakih, and Manit Joura starrer show Kundali Bhagya has made a re-entry in the top 5 list. It is on the fourth position. It has received a 2.1 rating. There is a tie between three shows for the 5th position in the TRP list. The shows include Kumkum Bhagya, Sumbul Touqeer and Fahmaan Khan's Imlie and Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi’s Yeh Hai Chahatein. All three shows have caught the audience’s attention and they have the ratings of 2.0 for the week.

