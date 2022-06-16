TRP Report: Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa maintains top position; Kundali Bhagya drops to 5th spot

The TRP report for week 23 is out and has several additions of the most-watched daily soaps liked by the audiences. The TRP reports offer an insight into the shows that are being liked by the audience, and ones that did not meet their expectations for the week. Speaking of which, Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer Anupamaa have yet again managed to swoon the hearts of the audiences this week. The show has maintained its first spot with a rating of 2.7. The audiences are liking the new plot of Anupamaa and Anuj's married life and seem to have been hooked to the show which results in its amazing ranking. The new entry of characters in Anupamaa has added more drama to the show and audiences can expect a lot of twists and turns in the upcoming episodes.

The second spot on the TRP list is also dominated by another Rajan Shahi show - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. It stars Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod in the lead and also airs on Star Plus. In the recent episode, we saw Abhimanyu getting upset with Akshara after she compared him to his father. With a rating of 2.0, the show has managed to hook the audience with the emotional family drama.

In just two weeks, the show which has been giving tough competition to all is Banni Chow Home Delivery. The show was in the second spot on the TRP list last week. However, this time, it has dropped to number three and received 2.3 ratings. Meanwhile, another show which ranked number three is Ayesha Singh and Neil Bhatt starrer Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. The current plot of the show revolves around Samrat's death and Sai's miscarriage, and this tragic plot seems to have grabbed the attention of the audience. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has also received 2.3 ratings.

Kumkum Bhagya, which was on the fifth spot of the TRP list last week, has jumped to the fourth spot this time with a rating of 2.0. The three shows which rank in the 5th position on the TRP list with a 1.9 rating are Kundali Bhagya, Imlie, and Yeh Hai Chahtein. 'Kundali Bhagya' was on the fourth spot of the TRP list last week however, it has dropped to the fifth spot. Sumbul Touqeer-Fahmaan Khan's 'Imlie' and Sargun Kaur Luthra-Abrar Qazi’s 'Yeh Hai Chahatein' has maintained their fifth position.

