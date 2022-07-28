TRP Report: Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa remains undefeated; Ulka Gupta's Banni Chow Home Delivery enters top 5

The TRP report for week 29 is out and the rating of several shows has raised. The TRP report offers an insight into the shows that are being liked by the audience, and ones that did not meet their expectations for the week. Having said that, the one show which is unbreakable and has maintained the top spot on the TRP chart is Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, and Sudhanshu Pandey starrer Anupamaa. This week the show has received 3.0 ratings. Yet again, it has managed to entertain the audience with its twist and turns and a lot of drama.

There are several new entries in the second spot of this week's TRP chart. The second spot on the TRP list has been taken by three shows Rohit Shetty's popular reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt, and Aishwarya Sharma starrer 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' and Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi-starrer Yeh Hai Chahatein. To note, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is the only reality show which is presently ranking in the Top 5. All three shows have received a rating of 2.3.

The show which ranked in the third spot on the TRP list is Harshad Chopda-Pranali Rathod starrer 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', Ulka Gupta starrer Banni Chow Home Delivery and Krishna Kaul, Mugdha Chaphekar starrer 'Kumkum Bhagya'. These three shows have a rating of 2.1.

The fourth spot on the TRP list has been taken by Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan's Imlie and Shraddha Arya, Shakti Arora starrer Kundali Bhagya'. These three shows have a rating of 2.0. The fifth spot is occupied by Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti starrer 'Bhagyalakshmi'. The show has got ratings of 1.8 for the week.

