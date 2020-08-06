  1. Home
  2. tv

TRP Report: Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa tops the list among daily soaps followed by TMKOC, Kundali Bhagya

As per BARC, Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Saif Ali Khan starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has registered a maximum impression of 9827 numbers last week. Anupamaa ranks second with 5870 impressions.
15264 reads Mumbai
TRP Report: Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa tops the list among daily soaps followed by TMKOC, Kundali BhagyaTRP Report: Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa tops the list among daily soaps followed by TMKOC, Kundali Bhagya

The TRP report for this week is out and yet again it is Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa which has topped the list amongst the daily soaps. As per BARC, Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Saif Ali Khan starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has registered a maximum impression of 9827 numbers last week. Anupamaa ranks second with 5870 impressions. The show has taken everyone by surprise and struck the right chord with the audience, undoubtedly. It marked Rupali's comeback to the small screen after many years. 

The third spot has been taken by Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The show last week had ranked first after it telecast the first episode post lockdown. The comedy show has been running for over 12 years now. The next position has been taken by Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya's Kundali Bhagya which has been ruling the charts for the longest time. The drama has managed to keep the audience hooked to the small screens. 

Also Read: TRP Report: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Roopali Ganguly's Anupamaa take top spot; Kumkum Bhagya slips

The fifth spot has been taken by Colors' Choti Sarrdaarni which also is grappling with several twists. Though Kumkum Bhagya, YRKKH failed to make it to top 5, the shows have been registering decent TRPs. Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke has been struggling to keep up the TRP post their time slot was revised. The show stars Shaheer Sheikh, Rhea Sharma in the lead role. 

Which is your favourite show and has it managed to be on top? Let us know.

Credits :BARC

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Michele Morrone replies to THIRSTY COMMENTS and answers many more interesting questions
Rakhi Special: How well does Meezaan Jaaferi & Alaviaa Jaaferi know each other?
From the Bachchan family to Kriti Sanon: Here’s how stars celebrated Raksha Bandhan last year
Friendship’s day special: Shantanu Maheshwari, Kunwar Amar & Dil Dosti Dance Team REUNION
Rhea Chakraborty’s tearful video to Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend’s statements about the actor
Swastika Mukherjee’s EXPOSES Bollywood: Bengali actors don’t get chances like South & Punjabi stars
All about Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Family seeking help of Bihar Police to Rhea Chakraborty’s plea to SC
Team Kangana Ranaut and Swara Bhasker are in no mood to spare each other as they spark a verbal fight
Kiara Advani Birthday Special: Stunning traditional appearances of the star at celebrity weddings
From Bihar Police visiting late Sushant Singh’s bank to shocking statements by Ankita Lokhande
Kiara Advani on love, relationships, struggles and break-ups

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement