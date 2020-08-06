TRP Report: Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa tops the list among daily soaps followed by TMKOC, Kundali Bhagya

As per BARC, Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Saif Ali Khan starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has registered a maximum impression of 9827 numbers last week. Anupamaa ranks second with 5870 impressions.

The TRP report for this week is out and yet again it is Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa which has topped the list amongst the daily soaps. As per BARC, , Kajol, starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has registered a maximum impression of 9827 numbers last week. Anupamaa ranks second with 5870 impressions. The show has taken everyone by surprise and struck the right chord with the audience, undoubtedly. It marked Rupali's comeback to the small screen after many years.

The third spot has been taken by Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The show last week had ranked first after it telecast the first episode post lockdown. The comedy show has been running for over 12 years now. The next position has been taken by Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya's Kundali Bhagya which has been ruling the charts for the longest time. The drama has managed to keep the audience hooked to the small screens.

The fifth spot has been taken by Colors' Choti Sarrdaarni which also is grappling with several twists. Though Kumkum Bhagya, YRKKH failed to make it to top 5, the shows have been registering decent TRPs. Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke has been struggling to keep up the TRP post their time slot was revised. The show stars Shaheer Sheikh, Rhea Sharma in the lead role.

