TRP Report: Rupali Ganguly's show Anupamaa stands strong at first spot; Bhagya Lakshmi drops to fifth position

The TRP report for week 28 is out and has several additions of the most-watched shows liked by the audiences. The TRP reports offer an insight into the shows that are being liked by the audience, and ones that did not meet their expectations for the week. Having said that, the one popular show that stands strong to the first spot on the TRP list is Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer Anupamaa. The show ranked at number one position with a rating of 3.0. Yet again, it has managed to entertain the audience with its twist and turns and a lot of drama.

Another popular show, which ranked in the second spot on the top 5 charts is Rohit Shetty's stunt-based reality show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12'. The spine-chilling stunts and entertainment of the contestants and host is doing wonders on the screens. The show has gained a 2.4 rating. Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 had a 2.5 rating on the last TRP list. The show which ranked in the third spot is Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi-starrer Yeh Hai Chahatein with a rating of 2.2. The bitter-sweet romance between Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi is liked by the audience. It is the spin-off of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

The two shows which bagged the fourth spot on the TRP chart with a rating of 2.1 are Harshad Chopda-Pranali Rathod's 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' and Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt, and Aishwarya Sharma starrer 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin'. The fifth spot is occupied by three shows with a rating of 2.0. These shows include Shraddha Arya, Manit Joura, and Shakti Arora starrer 'Kundali Bhagya', Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti starrer 'Bhagyalakshmi' and Krishna Kaul-Mugdha Chaphekar-Tina Philip starrer 'Kumkum Bhagya'.

Also Read: 5 Things fans need to know about Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare's show Bhagya Lakshmi