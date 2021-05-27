TRP Report: Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 enters top 5 list; Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin remains at top

TRP report of the week ousts Indian Idol 12 and brings in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2. GHKKPM, Anupamaa, and Imli retain their spots.

The past few weeks Barc reports are indicating stiff competition between the shows as every week new shows are making an entry in the top 5 list. The popular show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is doing very well and getting the love of the audience. Hence, it has maintained its top spot from the last week.While the show Anupamaa has also introduced news twists in the show, it has maintained its second position. The daily soap Imli has also affixed itself to the third number same as the previous week. The biggest surprise for the week is the entry of another serial in the top list, which is Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, which moved the sitcom, Taarak Mehta, to the fifth slot. Indian Idol 12 has unfortunately lost its place in the top position.

The show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has remained most trending on the TV screen but it has obtained marginally lesser impressions than the previous week. It has decreased from 8412 to 8390. Anupamaa has fared well with an increase from 8166 to 8371, with its intriguing story twists. The show Imli is also going steady over the past few weeks with its entertaining plot and engaging sequences. It has gained impressions this week as went from 7899 to 8043. The fourth position is obtained by a new show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, which was completely unexpected. Its impressions are 6402.

The show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah had obtained the 4th slot the previous week with its intriguing storyline of a criminal investigation. But for this week, it has slipped to the 5th position with impressions going down from 6763 to 6165. Indian Idol 12 had too entered the list last week but for the present week, it has exited from the top five list.

