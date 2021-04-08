TRP Report: Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 gains momentum; YRKKH drops to last slot, Anupamaa continues to rule

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2’s stunning growth has left everyone amazed as BARC released its recent TRP report.

It is that time of the week when BARC releases the TRP report and everyone is curious to know which show has been topping the list. Interestingly, there has been a significant change in the TRP list this week. Although, Anupamaa and Imli have retained their first and second slot respectively. It is the third slot that has witnessed a massive change as Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 has replaced Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. On the other hand, the fourth slot has been taken by Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein.

Taking about the impressions garnered by the shows, Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey starrer Anupamaa, which has been ruling the chart for months, has received a significant jump and got 9263 impressions. On the other hand, while Imli managed to retain the second slot, it witnessed a slight drop in impressions and received 7037 impressions as compared to last week’s 7286 impressions. Moving on, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 witnessed a massive jump as compared to last week and had garnered 6855 impressions and moved to the third slot from last week’s fifth position.

Meanwhile, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein has made a comeback in the list and replaced Kundali Bhagya on the fourth slot with 6761 impressions. On the other hand, Kundali Bhagya has been ousted from the top 5 list this week. Talking about the fifth position, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehalata Hai witnessed a significant dip and got 6641 impressions this week and had dropped to the fifth slot. It will be interesting to see if it will be able to retain a position in the list or will be dropped in the next list.

BARC

