TRP Report: Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 premiere makes it to top 5; Anupamaa and Kundali Bhagya hold top spots

The wait to know which Indian TV show is ruling viewers' hearts is over. Yes, it's Thursday, and BARC has revealed the king of the daily soaps this week. While top spots remain the same as last week, the entry of two new shows in the TRP list will leave you surprised. SO, without adding to your curiosity, let us take a look at the top five TV shows on BARC TRP report Week 42 (2020), i.e. from October 17 to 23.

Anupama has yet again proved its mettle and taken the number one position. The Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey starrer is ruling the list with 8664 impressions. Following it is, Kundali Bhagya on number 2. The Shraddha Arya (Preeta) and Dheeraj Dhoopar show, which once conquered the list, has now taken spot 2 like last week, with 7847 impressions. Making a much-expected entry is Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 on position 3 with 5673 impressions.

The Star Plus drama, SNS 2, starring Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Harsh Nagar, Senha Jain in the lead roles launched on October 17, and it looks like the premiere has already got hooked to the screens. While Chhoti Sardaarrni is out of the list, Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia's Kumkum Bhagya has taken the fourth spot with 5501 impressions.

Lastly, we have an unexpected entry, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, which has taken spot 5. Yes, the show starring Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, and Ayesha Singh has entered the top 5 with 5327 impressions. This show had replaced Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

Take a look at BARC ratings here:

Meanwhile, Naagin 5, Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, The Kapil Sharma Show, Bigg Boss 14, and Kaun Banega Crorepati have been faring well on the TRP list. Are you surprised by this week's TRP numbers? Let us know in the comments section below.

