TRP Report: Shaheer Sheikh's Mahabharat, Ramayan, old episodes of YRKKH top the list; Star Plus bags 1st spot

The fresh episodes for all the shows will resume from next week. This week's TRP report shows that mythological shows have ruled the screens throughout the lockdown period.

The new and revised TRP list for the fresh episodes will come two weeks from now. But before the fresh episodes begin, let's look at how the TRP charts have been working when it comes to repeat telecast. There is no doubt that mythology did take over the TV screens and with four mythological shows making in top 5, the trend is reinforced. Shaheer Sheikh's Mahabharat takes the first spot on the list with 6619 impressions.

The second spot has been taken by Shree Krishna on DD National followed by Ramayan on Star Plus. The fourth spot is taken by Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai old episodes which have been airing on Star Utsav. The fifth spot, however, is taken by 's Devon Ke Dev Mahadev which aired on Star Plus. Looks like the entire nation is only hooked on to mythology in these testing times. When the lockdown began, Ramayan broke records making it one of the most-watched shows on television globally.

Now, with fresh episodes making its way from the 13th, there will be quite a few changes in the list, hopefully, but it will be a challenge for the makers to bring the audience back to their regular schedule. Star Plus has continued to gain with all this followed by Sab, Star Utsav, Colors.

