TRP report: Super Dancer Chapter 4 makes an entry in top 5; Anupamaa & Imli continue to be rule the list

As BARC releases the TRP report of the week, Anupamaa and Imli continue a strong game while Super Dancer Chapter 4 is the new entry in the list.

It is that time of the week when BARC releases the weekly TRP report of shows running on Indian television. To note, the entertainment industry is witnessing a tough time once again as the COVID 19 condition as worsened across the country and it is also taking a toll on the showbiz world as shootings are being postponed. Amid this, Anupamaa and Imli continue to top the TRP list. On the other hand, there has been a new entry in the list as Super Dancer Chapter 4 secured a place in the top 5 shows.

The first place has been secured by Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey starrer Anupamaa for months and it continues to reign the list. However, there has been a massive dip in the impressions. While it had garnered 9557 impressions last week, this week it was 7789 impressions. The second place was once again taken by Imli which has also dropped the impressions from 7493 to 6492. Interestingly, the third position witnessed a change as Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin had replaced Indian Idol 12 for the slot. However, the family drama had also witnessed a dip in its impressions from 7240 to 6453.

Talking about the fourth slot, the dance based reality show Super Dancer Chapter 4, which is being judged by Geeta Kapur, Kundra and Anurag Basu, is the new entry in the list with 5808 impressions. The fifth slot was reserved Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai just like the previous week with a slight dip in impressions and garnered 5574 impressions.

Credits :BARC

