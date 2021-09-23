TRP Report: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah maintains top position; Anupamaa moves to third spot

Published on Sep 23, 2021 08:06 PM IST  |  6.8K
   
TRP Report: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah maintains top position; Anupamaa moves to third spot
The TRP report for the television shows for the last week has been released by OMAXE. The report is released every week to determine the popularity of the shows on TV. The popular sitcom show featuring Dilip Joshi, Shailesh Lodha, and other talented actors, has maintained its top spot for the last many weeks. The show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been airing for more than 13 years and has been consistently entertaining its loyal audience with excellent content.

The entertainment comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show, hosted by star comedian Kapil Sharma, has got the second spot. Every week the show is graced by some celebrities and the team of comedians performed skits for entertaining them. The previous week the show was graced by the team of Bhoot Police including Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, and Yami Gautam. The upcoming week will be graced by top 6 contestants of Indian Idol 12.

The third spot is taken by daily soap Anupamaa, which stars Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Alpana Buch, and others. The introduction of a new character has brought a twist in the storyline as Anupama forms a partnership with him. The fourth spot is taken by ace quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan. The show welcome Farah Khan and Deepika Padukone in the weekend episode, which was loved by the audience. The fifth spot is reserved by the dance show Super Dancer Chapter 4, which is judged by the actress Shilpa Shetty, Anurag Basu, and Geeta Kapur.

