TRP Report: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah maintains top position; Anupamaa moves to third spot

The TRP report for the television shows for the last week has been released by OMAXE. The report is released every week to determine the popularity of the shows on TV. The popular sitcom show featuring Dilip Joshi, Shailesh Lodha, and other talented actors, has maintained its top spot for the last many weeks. The show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been airing for more than 13 years and has been consistently entertaining its loyal audience with excellent content.

The entertainment comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show, hosted by star comedian Kapil Sharma, has got the second spot. Every week the show is graced by some celebrities and the team of comedians performed skits for entertaining them. The previous week the show was graced by the team of Bhoot Police including , , and . The upcoming week will be graced by top 6 contestants of Indian Idol 12.