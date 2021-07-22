TRP Report: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah remains on top; Dance Deewane 3 enters top 5 shows list

There was a major change in the top 5 shows last week that came as a major surprise for everyone. The popular comedy show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah became the top-rated show last week and now also it has maintained its top state. But there is good news for Anupamaa fans as the show has come to the number two position. The Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey starrer show has been a huge hit among the audience and people are liking the new twist in the plot with Anupama’s dance academy and Vanraj’s Café. Last week, it had gone down to their position but now it has climbed up a step.

The singing reality show Indian Idol has slipped down one slot. But, the show has maintained its stronghold on the top 5 list, due to the impressive performances of the top 6 contestants. The contestants Mohammad Danish, Pawandeep Rajan, Shanmukha Priya, and Arunita Kanjilal are giving their best for the episode as they prepare themselves for winning the trophy. The fourth position has been maintained by the popular kids’ dance reality show Super Dancer Chapter 4.

There has been a major change in the fifth position for the popular shows, which was last week occupied by the popular and long-running daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. There has been a new entry in the list, which is ’s Dance Deewane 3. The show has been getting attention with the plausible performance of the contestants and expert comments of judges.

