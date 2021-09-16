TRP Report: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah remains on top; The Kapil Sharma Show enters top 5

The TRP report for the 36th week has been released by ORMAX Media. The report is based on the audience engagement with the shows that that are aired on TV. In the article, we will reveal the top 5 shows of the week. For the given week there has been a major change in the list. Anupamaa had been ruling the list for the past many weeks has lost its top position. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been ruling the charts for the last few weeks. They have been offering engaging and entertaining content for the audience. The COVID 19 vaccination drive plot was liked by the audience.

The second spot has been taken by the show The Kapil Sharma Show, hosted by the comedian Kapil Sharma. The team of comedians present acts every week taking the audience a toll. The show has been graced by Dharmendra, Shatrughan Sinha, , and others. The late-week episode was graced by the actress , who came to promote her movie Thalaivii.

The popular daily soap Anupamaa has slipped to the third spot. The show is getting highlighted these days due to its plot twist whith entry of Anuj Kapadia. Anupama’s family is seen commenting on her for entering in partnership with her college friend. The fourth spot has been held by Amithabh Bachchan’s quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati 13. The show was graced by and Farah Khan on Shaanddaar Shukravar on the 10th September special episode. The show has been getting lots of love and affection of the audience. The fifth spot is also taken by a reality show Dance Deewane 3. It is judged by , Tushar Kalia, Dharmesh Yelande. Its previous episode was highlighted due to presence of top Bollywood actresses Jacqueline Fernandes and , for promoting their film Bhoot Police.

Also read- Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah SPOLIERS: Bhide refuses to welcome Ganpati Bappa to Gokuldhaam Society