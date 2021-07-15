TRP Report: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah replaces Anupamaa from top position; Indian Idol 12 enters top 5

The top 5 shows list has witnessed a major shuffle as Anupamaa loses its first position and reality shows enter the top 5 list of shows.

The TRP report for the 27th week shows the popular daily soap Anupamaa slipping from the top position. Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey's show had been in the leading position for the past numerous weeks, owing to its engaging and entertaining plot. But now it has been replaced by the family comedy show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The recent plot of the show, which was based on the secret operation of Popatlal and his final success with the assistance of Jethalal, had entertained the audience thoroughly. Hence for the past few weeks, it was in the top 5 list of popular shows.

The reality show Indian Idol 12 has reached its final track this week and the show is in the number two position. The show is gearing up for the final competition between Mohammad Danish, Pawandeep Rajan, Shanmukha Priya, and Arunita Kanjilal. Also, the superhit daily soap Anupamaa has slid down to the third position for this week. The show has been getting the love and attention of the people since its start. They have removed the popular daily soaps Imlie and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin from the top five shows list.

The fourth position is maintained by the popular kids dance reality show Super Dancer Chapter 4. It is judged by Kundra, Anurag Basu, and Geeta Kapur and it comprises highly talented kids. The show that is in the fifth position is Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The show has marked its entry in the top 5 after a long time. The present plot of the show deals with the love triangle of Sirat, Kartik, and Ranveer.

Credits :Bollywood Life

