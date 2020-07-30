TRP Report: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Roopali Ganguly's Anupamaa take top spot; Kumkum Bhagya slips

The top five spot for this week's TRP will leave you stunned. While the first spot has been taken by Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the second spot has been taken by Anupamaa.

The television rating points for the last week is out and it has some startling changes in order. While Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah which telecast fresh episode starting last week has grabbed the first spot with 6477 impressions, the second spot has been taken by Roopali Ganguly's Anupamaa with 5942 impressions. The show has been doing very well and has struck the right chord with the audience. Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya's Kundali Bhagya which usually took the first spot has slipped to the third position while the fourth spot has been taken by Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.

Colors' Chhoti Sardarni has also made a comeback in the top 5 this week. Barrister Babu too managed to grab good TRPs followed by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia's Kumkum Bhagya, Mohsin Khan, and Shivangi Joshi's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Khatron Ke Khiladi, and India's Best Dancer. On the other hand, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Yeh Hai Chahatein, and Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke are struggling to keep up in the TRP race.

Naagin too managed to garner decent TRPs but it is low compared to its usual figures. Star Plus gained maximum impressions followed by Sab TV and then Star Utvas. Colors have taken the fourth spot followed by Sony TV in the fifth spot. This the second week of the TRP report for fresh episodes.

Which show has been your in your must watch list?

Credits :BARC

