TRP Report: Tejasswi Prakash’s Naagin 6 reaches top 5; Anupamaa remains undefeated at number 1

The TRP report for week 9 had come and it has some exciting news. The TRP reports offer an insight into the weekly performances of the shows airing on TV screens presently. Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma starrer Anupamaa has kept the audience entertained. Ever since Anupama confessed her feelings to Anuj, MaAn fans are happy and want to see new developments in their relationship. In the recent plot, Anuj has also changed as he is seen taking a stand against Vanraj and taking over his business again. This week, Anupamaa has garnered a TRP of 3.6 million viewership impressions.

The second spot is taken by Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma’s show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. The recent plot includes Sai's struggle to get Virat and the family members' forgiveness. She is also seen trying to confess her feelings for Virat, and the audience is waiting to see them back together. The show got a TRP of 2.8 million viewership impressions. There is a tie between Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Yeh Hai Chahatein at the third spot. Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod, Karishma Sawant starrer TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is presently focusing on AbhiRa wedding. Abrar Qazi and Sargun Kaur Luthra starrer Yeh Hai Chahatein have also maintained its stronghold on the 3rd spot. Both shows have got TRP of 2.6 million viewership impressions.

The fourth spot is taken Sumbul Touqeer Khan's Imlie. It has received TRP rating of 2.4 million viewership impressions. Imlie’s marriage plot has kept the audience on the edge. There is a new entry of Tejasswi Prakash’s show Naagin 6 at the fifth spot. It had tied with Mugdha Chaphekar and Krishna Kaul’s show Kumkum Bhagya. Both shows have earned a TRP of 2.2 million viewership impressions.



