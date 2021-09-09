TRP Report: TMKOC bags number one position, Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 enters top 5

The weekly TRP report has been released for the 35th week and there have been some surprising changes in the top 5 list. The TRP reports are the special reports which determine which shows have been popular among the audiences and if people are liking the shows. For the past many weeks, the daily soap Anupamaa had been reigning as number one, but for this week, it is seen that Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has become number one on the list. The recent plot of the show focused on the importance of vaccination as all the society members get vaccinated in the society COVID 19 vaccination drive.

The second position is taken by the show Anupamaa, which has slipped down one step. There has been a new plot in the show, with the entry of a new character Anuj Kapadia in the life of Anupama. It will be interesting to see the compatibility between Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna. The third spot has been maintained by the popular quiz reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati 13. The show has been garnering the interest of the audience, as the season welcomed its first crorepati Himani Bundela. The show was recently visited by cricketers Sehwag and Saurav Ganguly on the weekend special episode.

The fourth spot has been taken by the full-on entertainment and comedy show, The Kapil Sharma Show. The show has been graced by celebs like , , Dharmendra, Shatrughan Sinha, and recently, with daughter Riddhima was also seen on the show. The fifth spot has been taken by the popular dance reality show Super Dancer Chapter 4, which is judged by actress Kundra, Geeta Kapur, and Anurag Basu.

