TRP Report Week 10: Anupamaa continues to remain at top; Kundali Bhagya slips to fifth position

The family drama Anupamaa is at the first position for months and continues to remain at top this week too while Kundali Bhagya has witnessed a dip.

The BARC has released the TRP list of the popular shows which has garnered to impress the audience. For months, the first three positions have not witnessed any change in the ranking and are being ruled by Anupamaa, Imli, and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein respectively. But the list witnessed a new entry as Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai which has made it to the Top 5 list while Kundali Bhagya also secured fifth place in the TRP list. The show was at the fourth position for some time.

Sudhanshu Pandey and Rupali Ganguly starrer Anupamaa is been in the first position for months and has also witnessed an upward trend in the impression. The family drama recorded 8801 impressions this week. The show has been entertaining the audience from its storyline. The second position was held by Imli got 7555 impressions. Moving on to the show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein, starring Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma also saw an upward trend in the impression and received 6952 impressions.

Moving upwards, Star Plus’s longest-running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has jumped to the fourth position and received 6901 impressions while Shardha Aarya and Dheeraj Dhoopar’s Kundali Bhagya slipped to the fifth position and received 6516 impressions.

Take a look here at the BARC report:

Recently, Manit Joura, who is known for his role in Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar starrer Kundali Bhagya, has been tested positive for COVID 19 and has gone into self-isolation. As of now, the handsome hunk is taking all the necessary precautions to ensure a speedy recovery be it taking multivitamins, drinking warm water, etc.

