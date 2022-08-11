TRP Report Week 31: Anupamaa remains undefeated, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin regains 2nd spot

The TRP report for the most popular shows in the past week had been declared. The report for the week reveals the shows which were able to make an impact on the audience and the shows which that could not reach the top 5 list. For the past, more than 2 years, Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna’s show Anupamaa has maintained its number one spot on the list. With 3.2 points, the Rupali Ganguly starrer continues to dominate the ratings like no other show. For a while now, the show has dipped from being on the high side of 3-pointers, however, the recent plot twists have bumped up the ratings.

Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma’s popular show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, has not been doing well for the past few weeks. Despite all the flak that seems to be coming the show's way, it does enjoy a loyal fan following that has stuck with the show and in fact, enjoys watching it. With 2.4 pints this week, the show has gone up the list from the 4th spot last week. The third spot is taken by Yeh Hai Chahatein. The daily soap has slipped a spot but continues to have a rating of 2.3 points. The show has managed to stick through for a long time and fans like the chemistry that Abrar Qazi and Sargun Kaur Luthra share on-screen.

Rohit Shetty’s stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 has received TRP ratings of 2.0 points and has held onto its spot in the top 5 successful. The recent evictions include Chetna Pande, Shivangi Joshi and Pratik Sehajpal, while the likes of Rubina Dilaik, Mohit Malik, Jannat Zubair and others continue their journey on the show. The fifth spot is taken by the show Imlie, which has received 2.0 points again, just enough to be in the list. Sumbul Touqeer and Fahmaan Khan starrer has witnessed its ups and downs when it comes to numbers but every time, the team manages to bounce back!

