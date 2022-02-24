TRP Report: Yeh Hai Chahatein advances to third spot; Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fails to impress audience

The TRP report for Week 7 has been released today. There have been numerous shocking changes in the list. Rupali Ganguly’s show Anupamaa has maintained its number one position in the TRP list. It features Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Aneri Vajani, and others. The romantic track between Anuj and Anupama is liked by the audience. But the ratings of the show have declined in comparison to the previous week.

The second position is taken by the popular show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, which features Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh, Aishwarya Sharma. The show received a good viewership rating. Yeh Hai Chahatein, featuring Abrar Qazi and Sargun Kaur Luthra has climbed the TRP charts this week. It has got the third spot with 2.7 million viewership ratings. The separation and longing of Rudra and Preesha for each other, has kept the audience hooked to the show. There was a Sunday special episode of Yeh Hai Chahatein that got 1.1 million viewership ratings.

Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Fahmaan Khan, Mayuri Deshmukh, and Manasvi Vashishth starrer show Imlie is getting a good response from the audience again. Imlie, Aryan, Aditya, and Malini's story is keeping the audience interested in the show.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has slipped down to the fifth spot for this week. The new twist of introducing Anisha aka Kashish Rai into the lives of Akshara aka Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda isn’t getting enough attention of the audience. Anisha is Kairav's ex-girlfriend and daughter of Mahima.



