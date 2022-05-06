TRP Report: Yeh Hai Chahatein drops to fifth spot from fourth; Anupamaa ranks first

The TRP report of the 17th week by BARC has finally been released and there have been some significant changes in the ranking of the shows. As per the ratings, Anupamaa maintains the first position on the list like always. Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, and Sudhanshu Pandey’s starrer daily soap is getting appreciation from the fans. And now the new track of Anupamaa and Anuj's wedding has grabbed the interest of the audience. However, ever since IPL started we have seen that the TRP numbers are dropping. And it has also affected the ratings of the most popular show Anupamaa. This week, the show has got 3.0 million impressions which is just a slight growth from last week.

The popular daily soap Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, featuring Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, and Aisha Singh has maintained its second position since the last year. The love story of Virat and Sai is finally taking shape and the audience recently witnessed their wedding in the show. Well, the show is on the second spot since the start and has got 2.4 million impressions.

Now, the show that has bagged the third spot is Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, featuring Harshad Chopra, Pranali Rathod, and Karishma Sawantin in lead roles. The present plot of the show is featuring the lead couple Abimanyu and Akshara's wedding which helped the show come back to the top five. This week the show has got 2.2 million impressions. The fourth spot on the list has been taken by the popular show Imlie, featuring Sumbul Tauqeer and Fahmaan Khan. With the exit of Gashmere Mahajani, there was a dip in ratings but the show has managed to maintain its position in the top 5 with its intriguing plot. The show has received 2.1 million impressions.

Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abar Qazi's Yeh Hai Chahatein's ratings keep changing. In the last TRP report, the show was in its fourth position however it has now dropped to the fifth position. The show has got 2.0 million impressions.

