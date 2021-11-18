TRP Report: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehalata Hai grabs 5th spot with fresh storyline; Anupamaa maintains top spot

The TRP report for week 45 has been released today and it displays the top five shows of the week. The ratings are based on the show which is being watched the most by the actors. As per this week’s rating, there is no reality show in the top five and it seems the audience is more intrigued by the plots of the daily soaps. Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey’s show Anupamaa has maintained its top spot. The new plot of the show where Anuj expressed his feelings to Anupamaa, has kept the audience on the edge of their seats.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin starring Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, and Ayesha Singh, is on the second spot. The love story of Virat and Sai is making for an interesting plot for the show and fans of the show are liking the growing fondness between them. The third spot is taken up by Udaariyan which is featured by Ankit Gupta, Karan V Grover, and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. On the fourth position is Sumbul Touqeer and Gashmeer Mahajani's popular show Imlie. The show has completed 1 year and has been continuously ruling the hearts of the audiences.

The fifth spot is taken up by the show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehalata Hai, which had recently witnessed a generation leap and new actors have been introduced in it. The new cast Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod, and Karishma Sawant is getting a lot of appreciation from the audience.



