TRP Reports: Rupali Ganguly’s Anupamaa maintain no. 1 position; Ravivaar With Star Parivaar enters top 5

The TRP reports for the 24th week have been declared today. Fans of popular shows like Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and others have been waiting with bated breath to see the top 5 listings. Most of the previous shows in the list have been able to maintain their position in the list, but there has been the entry of a new show in the second position. The first position in the TRP list is retained by Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey’s daily soap Anupamaa. The new plot of the show and the introduction of new characters in the show has raised the ratings of the show to 3.

The second position is taken by the newly launched show Ravivaar With Star Parivaar. Star Plus' recent project had opened with massive numbers in its opening week. Despite competition from Tejasswi Prakash-starrer Naagin 6, the reality show has secured the second spot with a rating of 2.3. The reality show includes interesting competitions between Star Plus on-screen families.

The third spot is taken by Abrar Qazi and Sargun Kaur Luthra's much-loved show Yeh Hai Chahatein. It has returned to the list of the top three shows in the current week. The spin-off of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein claimed the third spot and received a TRP of 2.1. The show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata hai, starring Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod has bagged the number four spot in the latest set of BARC, with a TRP of 2.1.

Sai and Virat's love story in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, has been winning the hearts of the viewers. The drama-packed episodes have kept the viewers engaged and invested in the storyline. The show starring Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma has claimed the number five spot with a rating of 2.1.

Also read- Ravivaar with Star Parivaar: Anupamaa & Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein teams compete against each other