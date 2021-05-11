Tu Aashiqui fame actress Jannat Zubair reveals her reason for missing from TV: I wanted to do other things

Jannat Zubair of Tu Aashiqui shares the reason for taking a break from acting and says that she is happy in her space.

The popular actress on Indian television, Jannat Zubair has been missing from the silver screen for a long time. The actress has been part of numerous TV shows including Phulwa, Bharat Ka Veer Putra- Maharana Pratap, and others. The actress has been working on television shows since her childhood and has been highly popular for her innocent looks and excellent expressions. Interestingly, she was last seen in the TV show Tu Aashiqui which was concluded in the year 2018. Since then, the actress has not done any TV show. And while her fans have been missing her presence on the small screen, during her recent interaction with Times of India, Jannat has finally opened up on the reason behind her break.

She said that in one of the press conferences of the show Tu Aashiqui, she had declared that it was her last TV serial and she will not take up any other project. Jannat also explained that she has taken the much-needed break for her as she has been acting since childhood and wanted to break the monotony. She added that working for a TV show is not easy as it includes erratic schedules for shooting hours. The actress also mentioned that she wanted to do other things and spend time with her family. Furthermore, Jannat stated that she is happy in her space now as she is getting to explore a lot of things and she can focus on herself too.

Talking about her return on the silver screen, she said that while she can never be bored of acting, she is still on a break and is not sure for how long it will continue. As of now, the 19 years old actress is at present spending time with her family in Dubai in the auspicious month of Ramadan.

Also read- Jannat Zubair Rahmani sends birthday love to brothers Siddharth Nigam & Abhishek with a quirky yet sweet post

Credits :Times of India

Share your comment ×