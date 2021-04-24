Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega: Jasmin Bhasin asks fans to guess story of her next song; Rahul Mahajan has THIS to say

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni starrer new music video Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega will be releasing soon. But ahead of its release, the actress asked a question from fans to which Rahul Mahajan gave a hilarious response.

Television actors Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni are the most loving couple and have a massive fan following. They are gearing for their next song release titled Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega. The teaser of the song is out. This will be their second music video together. Recently, the actress shared a picture of her and Aly. She asked fans to guess the story behind it. But it was Rahul Mahajan’s comment which grabbed all attention. All three were seen together in the Bigg Boss season 14.

Sharing a picture, former Bigg Boss contestant wrote, “Humare song ke poster ko aapne itna pyaar diya, but can you guess the story of #TuBhiSatayaJayega? Comments mein batao!” Rahul Mahajan replied, “Beautiful and in the next comment he referred to their Bigg Boss 14 contestant Sonali Phogat. “Story is about you aly and Sonali ji,” he wrote, along with laughing and heart-eyes emojis. Fans also started commenting with other names like Nikki Tamboli. In no time, the post went viral.

It is worth mentioning here that during Aly and Jasmin's stint on the show, BJP leader Sonali Phogat was also a contestant. She had mentioned that she like Aly and wants to go on a date with him.

Take a look at the post here:

Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega is all set to release on April 27. Recently, the actor opened up on his marriage plan with Jasmin. He said, “I want to marry her and I know she is the one for me. The date is not decided yet.” Jasmin is celebrating Ramadan with Aly and his family in Jammu.

