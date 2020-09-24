Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji fame Kangna Sharma announces pregnancy: Baby will make future worth living for

Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji actress Kangna Sharma announces her pregnancy on social media as she flaunts baby bump in a maternity photoshoot. Take a look.

It's time to send congratulatory wishes to Kangna Sharma Khemka. The actress who became a household name with Tu Sooraj, Main Saanjh Piyaji is soon going to embrace motherhood. Yes, you guessed it right! Kangna is pregnant and is expecting her first child. She took to her social media handle recently to announce her pregnancy in the sweetest way possible.

Kangna broke this 'good news' to the world on her official Instagram handle as she flaunted her big baby bump in a special maternity photoshoot. In the pictures, Kangna is seen dressed in a lime green outfit and looks beautiful. The pregnancy glow is quite evident, the bright smile says it all. With this beautiful picture, the actress also a heartwarming message for her to be born baby, and revealed how life would change 'positively' once the little munchkin arrives in her life.

She expressed, 'A baby will make love stronger, days shorter, nights longer, bankroll smaller, home happier, clothes shabbier, the past forgotten and the future worth living for.' As soon as Kangna shared the happy news, her fans and followers bombarded her with good wishes and blessings. Not only fans but also Kangna's friends from the Television industry sent in her their love. Rina Charanya and Rehaan Roy of Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega showered Kangna with congratulatory messages.

Take a look at Kangna's post here:

Talking about, Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji. Kangna played an antagonist on the show, Meera Mittal. Meera was an insane woman obsessed with Uma (Avinesh Rekhi) in the daily soap drama. Her performance was lauded by many.

