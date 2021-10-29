Tu Yaheen Hai: This musical tribute by Shehnaaz Gill to Sidharth Shukla had fans overwhelmed & emotional

Shehnaaz Gill recently released her new music video, ‘Tu Yaheen Hai’, featuring her late rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Shukla. The song has been sung by Shehnaaz Gill and has been written by Raj Ranjodh. The music video shows Shehnaaz living a lonely life in a foreign location, lost in memories of Sidharth. For a moment, she imagines Sidharth wiping her tears and calling out her name, “Sana”. In the video, there are numerous clippings of the actress with Sidharth inside the Bigg Boss house. After the release of the musical tribute, the fans of the duo have been sharing Twitter posts for appreciating the song by Shehnaaz.

Here are some of the tweets-

"They are together, high above this zaalim world. Love is like the wind, you can’t see it but you can feel it. He is with her, only visible to her, away from the world’s harsh and judgmental gaze. Tu Yaheen Hai Sidharth".

They are together, high above this zaalim world.



Love is like the wind, you can’t see it but you can feel it.



He is with her, only visible to her, away from the world’s harsh and judgmental gaze.



Tu Yaheen Hai Sidharth#SidNaaz #TuYaheenHai #SidNaazGallery @OfficialSidNaaz pic.twitter.com/DCovpBdNQg — Tanisha // SSS(@sidnaazwaali) October 29, 2021

Another tweet read, "THIS is Just Broke MY Whole Body Broken heart I cannot stop crying".

THIS is Just Broke MY Whole Body

I cannot stop crying#TuYaheenHai pic.twitter.com/zK5Kd96Q6X — AYAAN (@BB_13AYAAN) October 29, 2021

"The frames Which brokes me like pieces. For a sec! I really thought he came for herBroken heart. #TuYaheenHai - I feel it sana", read another tweet.

The frames Which brokes me like pieces.For a sec! I really thought he came for her. #TuYaheenHai - I feel it sana pic.twitter.com/BcB9hILGLc — (@SnegaPriyaS) October 29, 2021

It's not a song ita s feeling emotion tribute to @sidharth_shukla from @ishehnaaz_gill sweetheart #TuYaheenHai

We are feeling the pain She is living the pain... This is the difference between Her and us. This song is giving me Unbearable Pain. I don't have guts to imagine what this Girl is going through. Her eyes says it all.......... Slightly smiling face #SidharthShukla Red heart #TuYaheenHai Glowing star

We are feeling the pain

She is living the pain...

This is the difference between Her and us. This song is giving me Unbearable Pain. I don't have guts to imagine what this Girl is going through. Her eyes says it all.......... #SidharthShukla #TuYaheenHai pic.twitter.com/Kl9N25nlCZ — Ayantika (@myselfayan1) October 29, 2021

It's Heart touching..U sung this song beautifully..stay strong my strongest girl..proud of uGrowing heart Sidharth will always be in our hearts Tu Yaheen Hai Sidharth #TuYaheenHai #SidharthShukla #ShehnaazGill

It's Heart touching..U sung this song beautifully..stay strong my strongest girl..proud of u

Sidharth will always be in our hearts

Tu Yaheen Hai Sidharth #TuYaheenHai #SidharthShukla #ShehnaazGill https://t.co/wOk5YpjiqD — RITA (@RITASAR50562214) October 29, 2021





Also read- Himanshi Khurana: Glad that Shehnaaz Gill has Sidharth Shukla’s mother's support