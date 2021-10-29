Tu Yaheen Hai: This musical tribute by Shehnaaz Gill to Sidharth Shukla had fans overwhelmed & emotional

by Arushi Srivastava   |  Published on Oct 29, 2021 07:10 PM IST  |  3.4K
   
shehnaaz tribute
Tu Yaheen Hai: This musical tribute by Shehnaaz Gill to Sidharth Shukla had fans overwhelmed & emotional
Advertisement

Shehnaaz Gill recently released her new music video, ‘Tu Yaheen Hai’, featuring her late rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Shukla. The song has been sung by Shehnaaz Gill and has been written by Raj Ranjodh. The music video shows Shehnaaz living a lonely life in a foreign location, lost in memories of Sidharth. For a moment, she imagines Sidharth wiping her tears and calling out her name, “Sana”. In the video, there are numerous clippings of the actress with Sidharth inside the Bigg Boss house. After the release of the musical tribute, the fans of the duo have been sharing Twitter posts for appreciating the song by Shehnaaz

Here are some of the tweets-

"They are together, high above this zaalim world. Love is like the wind, you can’t see it but you can feel it. He is with her, only visible to her, away from the world’s harsh and judgmental gaze. Tu Yaheen Hai Sidharth".

Another tweet read, "THIS is Just Broke MY Whole Body Broken heart I cannot stop crying".

"The frames Which brokes me like pieces. For a sec! I really thought he came for herBroken heart. #TuYaheenHai - I feel it sana", read another tweet.

It's not a song ita s feeling emotion tribute to @sidharth_shukla from @ishehnaaz_gill sweetheart #TuYaheenHai

We are feeling the pain She is living the pain... This is the difference between Her and us. This song is giving me Unbearable Pain. I don't have guts to imagine what this Girl is going through. Her eyes says it all.......... Slightly smiling face #SidharthShukla Red heart #TuYaheenHai Glowing star

It's Heart touching..U sung this song beautifully..stay strong my strongest girl..proud of uGrowing heart Sidharth will always be in our hearts Tu Yaheen Hai Sidharth #TuYaheenHai #SidharthShukla #ShehnaazGill



Also read- Himanshi Khurana: Glad that Shehnaaz Gill has Sidharth Shukla’s mother's support

Advertisement

Credits: Twitter


Comments

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All