Tu Yaheen Hai: Shehnaaz Gill's heartfelt tribute to late actor Sidharth Shukla will melt your heart

On September 1, Sidharth Shukla passed away leaving a huge void. Shehnaaz Gill, who has maintained a stoic silence on social media since the demise of the actor, finally broke her silence on Thursday as she took to Instagram to pay tribute to her late friend. She had shared the poster of the song “Tu Yaheen Hai”, “heartfelt tribute” to Sidharth Shukla. And today the song has finally been released. Her brother shared the small clip on his Instagram handle.

Sharing the song clip on his Instagram handle, Shehbaz, Shehnaaz’s brother, wrote, “Tu yaheen hai @realsidharthshukla @shehnaazgill Out now.” In the song, clips of the duo from the Bigg Boss 13 house are shown. The video starts with Shehnaaz’s famous dialogue, “Tu mera hai thik hai, aur tu mera hi hai; mujhe game ni jeetni muje tuje jeetna hai” (You are only mine, I am not here to win the game, I m here to win you). This scene is followed by all the beautiful, adorable and memorable moments that SidNaaz lived in the Bigg Boss house.