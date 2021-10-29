Tu Yaheen Hai: Shehnaaz Gill's heartfelt tribute to late actor Sidharth Shukla will melt your heart
Sharing the song clip on his Instagram handle, Shehbaz, Shehnaaz’s brother, wrote, “Tu yaheen hai @realsidharthshukla @shehnaazgill Out now.” In the song, clips of the duo from the Bigg Boss 13 house are shown. The video starts with Shehnaaz’s famous dialogue, “Tu mera hai thik hai, aur tu mera hi hai; mujhe game ni jeetni muje tuje jeetna hai” (You are only mine, I am not here to win the game, I m here to win you). This scene is followed by all the beautiful, adorable and memorable moments that SidNaaz lived in the Bigg Boss house.
While sharing the poster the actress had written, “Tu mera hai aur @realsidharthshukla #Sidharthshukla” Fans were quick enough to reply on the post. One of the fans wrote, “Heart touching song by #shehnaazgill.”
Watch the song here:
The song is sung by Shehnaaz Gill and is written and composed by Raj Ranjodh. He has also penned songs for ‘Honsla Rakh. The actress will be next seen in Honsla Rakh film which also stars Diljeet Dosanjh.
