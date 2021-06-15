Tuesday Transformation: Aditya Narayan shares his before and after PICS post COVID 19 recovery

Aditya Narayan and his wife had tested COVID 19 positive in April. He had announced the news on his Instagram handle.

Be it Bollywood or television celebrities, they have always inspired fans in some way or the other. But one major inspiration they have always given to follow a healthy lifestyle. Recently, many of them had tested positive for COVID 19. Singer and television host Aditya Narayan had also tested positive and ended up gaining a lot of weight. But today, the host offered a glimpse of the major body transformation he underwent after recovering from the virus. He shared two selfies on his Instagram handle and left fans in awe.

Sharing the posts, Aditya wrote, "If you can’t love me at my.. (15th April 2021 - The day I tested covid -ve),” and in another post, he wrote, "You don’t deserve me at my.. (15th June 2021)”. In the first picture, he is seen showing a protruding belly while in another post he is looking fit. Actor Vikrant Massey commented, “Wooooaaaaahhhhhh!!!!! Whattayyyy wowwwww!!!! From Nanu Halwai to Nanu Jalwaiiii.” Fans are also dropping comments.

On April 3, the singer had announced that he and his wife Shweta Agarwal had tested positive for COVID-19.

Coming back to the Indian Idol 12, where he is seen as host, has been grabbing eyeballs. The show was badly trolled by the fans after Amit Kumar’s remark. The singer was trolled after he defended Kishore Kumar’s tribute episode. The show is currently being shot in Daman owing to the pandemic.

Also Read: Indian Idol 12: Udit Narayan calls Aditya Narayan ‘childish & emotional’ over Amit Kumar controversy

Credits :Aditya Narayan Instagram

Share your comment ×