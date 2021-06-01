Tuesday Transformation: Do you remember Frooty from popular TV show ‘Son Pari’? Here's how she looks now

Son Pari ruled the television TRP charts in 90s. The star character Frooty is remembered. But do you know how she looks after so many years? Read on to know.

The popular fantasy drama Son Pari was one of favourite shows among the 90s kids. The show aired on Star Plus from 2000-2004. Similar to the concept of Cinderella, the show too had a fairy godmother. The star cast included Tanvi Hegde as Frooty, Ashok Lokhande aka Altu uncle and fairy godmother role was played by Mrinal Kulkarni.

The show presented the story of a young girl named Frooty who lost her mother when she was very young. And one day she saves a fairy, who in return becomes her godmother. Their jodi became popular and she became a star overnight. But after so many years, the star cast of the show has undergone a lot of changes especially Frooty. Well, do you want to know how she looks now and what is she up to? Frooty aka Tanvi is all grown up and has transformed into a beautiful woman.

The actress rose to fame after winning the Rasna contest and also starred in one of its popular ad campaigns. Apart from commercials, she had also done television shows like Shakalaka Boom Boom and starrer Life Ho To Aisi. She was last seen in the Marathi film Shiva. To note, recently veteran actress Shashikala passed away. She was part of the show Son Pari and essayed the role of Frooty’s grandmother.

But now, she is not part of the TV shows. She has been missing from the screen.

