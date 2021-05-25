Tuesday Transformation: Jaan Kumar Sanu’s body transformation in PICS; Thanks actor Eijaz Khan

Jaan Kumar Sanu has undergone tremendous body transformation. He is now fit and has thanked actor Eijaz Khan for making it possible.

Singer Jaan Kumar Sanu became very popular with his stint in the reality show Bigg Boss 14. He and Nikki Tamboli shared a great camaraderie in the show. They were grabbing headlines that time. And now once again the singer has hit headlines and this time for his body transformation. To begin with, the singer never had a good physique and he was not concerned until the time he met actor Eijaz Khan in the show. He pushed him a lot and encouraged him to workout.

Jaan has transformed a lot and he has thanked also the actor for it. He shared the picture of his transformation and all the fans are shocked to see him in the new avatar. Though he has not revealed much about his workout routine, he has stressed a lot on regular exercise. Sharing the picture on his Instagram, he wrote, “I'd promised E-Man and Gauahar I'd fit into the vest one day and wear it for a concert one-day. 6 months down the line I've never felt fitter and I did what I promised. Swipe to see. Thank you Eijaz Bhai for harassing me and pushing me hard during those workouts in the BB house.”

Take a look at his transformation journey here:

Recently, Nikki Tamboli had opened up on why she cannot date the singer and said that he is not of her type. They both are good friends. When the actress lost her brother, the singer had shared an emotional post too.

Credits :Jaan Kumar Sanu Instagram

