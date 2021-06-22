Tuesday Transformation: Jethalal's wife ‘Gulabo’ from TMKOC is a diva in real life; See her PICS

Remember Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Gulabo, who claimed to be Jethalal’s first wife, is a fashionista in real life. She has also been part of many hit shows.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is the most popular sitcom on Indian television. The show has been running successfully for so many years and it remains one of the favourites. The characters like Jethalal, Popatlal, and others are entertaining the audience with their funny antics. Many other new characters were also introduced in the show with time. Just like Gulabo, who claimed to be Jethalal’s wife? The role was essayed by actress Simple Kaul and the episode also received a good response.

In the episode, it was shown that Jethalal and his friends had gone to Kashmir to celebrate the last days of his bachelor's life. However, during the trip he appeared for a marriage scene wherein Gulabo had essayed his wife’s role. But Gulabo took the scene seriously and came to Gokuldham in search of Jethalal. She claimed that she is his first wife. The audience loved her performance. In the show, she was shown in a desi avatar and was all dressed as a Kashmiri girl.

But in real life, the diva is a fashionista. She loves to get dressed up in chic attires. Her Instagram feed is filled with fashionable pictures. She looks also very different in them.

Check her photos here:

As per the current track in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the mission Kala Kauwa is successful. Inspector Chalu Pandey has arrested Madanlal, Dipti and Sanjana in a smuggling case. He also praised Popatlal's efforts. The actress is famous for her role in Shararat. Her other shows include Kutumb, Oye Jassie, Yam Hain Hum, and Dilli Wali Thakur Gurls.

