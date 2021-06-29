Tuesday Transformation: When Parth Samthaan’s THEN and NOW pic left fans in awe

Parth Samthaan is one of the most desirable men on television currently. He enjoys a huge fan following.

Television's handsome hunk Parth Samthaan has won millions of hearts from his looks and performances. He has more female followers and any of his pictures go viral in no time. He rose to fame from the role of Manik Malhotra in MTV India's Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan opposite Niti Taylor. And then there was no looking back from him. Today, he has come a long way in his career and is now a well-known actor in the telly world. But he was like this earlier. There has been a drastic transformation in his physique.

Last year amid the pandemic he had shared a picture collage on his Instagram. The picture left all his fans in surprise. He gave a glimpse of how he looked earlier, and how he looks now. He also penned down a lengthy note and revealed that he used to be a shy guy. He wrote, “So there’s a short and filmy coincidence behind this transformation, just like Rohan(@hrithikroshan) from the movie kabhi khushi kabhi gham , I was put up in a boarding school .. and right after I passed my school, a shy boy who was highly ambitious transformed into what I am today ..of course m not comparing myself with @hrithikroshan ..he is one legend and an inspiration to millions just like me. Bottom line is nothing’s impossible , if I can do it ..so can you.”

As soon he had shared the picture, fans started commenting. One of the fans wrote, “you are completely different. You look so nice. You must be good by heart also. I guess. I am a great fan of your's. God bless you.”

Currently, the actor is in the United States of America, enjoying his vacation. He is constantly sharing pictures. Today, he has shared a picture in a desi avatar and captioned it as ‘Groom is ready’. On the work front, he was recently seen in the web series Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu. He received an overwhelming response for his acting.

